Samoan couple in Sydney share harrowing story of Covid-19 hospitalisation

The Samoan couple, Vaitoelau and Dennis, did not think much about COVID-19, until September last year, when Dennis got infected and had to be rushed to hospital.

"He was gradually getting worse by the day, so that was really hard," Vaitoelau said.

"One time he was non responsive to anything and was in that coma for the five days like.

"My children, and I would just would just look through the iPads and just cry. We were so helpless."

Since that low-point, Dennis started to recover and through the support of his family and friends, was finally able to return home.

But the infection has left him with enduring respiratory problems.

"My breath is not 100 per cent," Dennis said.

"I stay home full time now, I get the disability pension."

The couple hopes their story will serve as a caution to other Pacific Islanders of the dangers of COVID-19, and the need to get vaccinated.

"I do now tell my friends and family, I encourage them [to get vaccinated]. I think had we got on the vaccines maybe we wouldn't be as bad," Vaitoelau said.

"We worry about our islands because the islands are quite small. [If] a few people get infected by the illness, then a whole lot of people can get it."

