Samoan Engineering Officer receives scholarship to further studies in Japan

Mariner, who is from the village of Vaipuna, hopes to further research and gain more insights from Japan’s approaches in order to provide standard mitigation measures against tsunami waves proven to be beneficial to countries like Samoa.

Mariner has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) from the London South Bank University in the United Kingdom and is currently employed by Samoa Water Authority as an Engineering Officer.

A statement said he is very excited to travel to Japan to pursue further studies in his respective field and hopes that upon completion of his course he would remarkably contribute in the development of Samoa.

The MEXT scholarship was temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it has now resumed.

Photo supplied Caption: Lynham Mariner with Japan's Ambassador to Samoa, Senta Keisuke