Prime Minister Fiane Naomi Mata'afa says Parliament will decide at the next sitting on August 23 whether Tuimalealiifano gets another five-year term.

Tuimalealiifano took office on July 21, 2017 taking over from Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi after he served two terms.

Samoa's previous Human Rights Protection Party government introduced a constitutional amendment limiting the Head of State's time in office to two five-year terms.