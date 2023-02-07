Samoan male jailed for attack

According to the summary of facts the incident occurred in November 2021.

It said the defendant, who had been drinking, touched the woman inappropriately while she was asleep.

About 20 minutes later, the man fetched a machete and walked into the room where his cousin was sleeping and struck him with the weapon on the back of his neck.

A mental health assessment was carried out and confirmed that the accused needs anger management and alcohol rehabilitation therapy.

He was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to one year and four months in prison, and for the indecent assault he was sentenced to six months, to be served concurrently.