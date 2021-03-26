Samoan PM encouages vaccinations

The statement comes a day after the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, announced a vaccination plan with those over the age of 18 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking on his weekly radio programme Tuila'epa said everyone must be vaccinated for safety ahead of whenever the borders would reopen allowing travelers into the country.

Tuila'epa said the first shipment of 79,000 doses of the vaccine would arrive this weekend with more to come in the next month.

The caretaker government is planning for a thanksgiving church service to herald the start of the first round of the vaccination plan.