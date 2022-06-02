Samoan PM raises concerns over nations' sudden interest in Pacific

The Samoa Observer reports Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was speaking after the visit to Samoa by China Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

She took exception to the region's bigger nations taking sudden interest in the Pacific after Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China recently.

Fiame referred to AUKUS - a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US, and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) group between Australia, India, Japan and the US, who do not seek the views of Pacific Island nations.

"There are times they want to talk and there are times when they look past us on such matters," said Fiame.

Fiame, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, emphasised that Samoa's position from the previous year remains unchanged, that in order for the Pacific block to be heard they have to have dialogue on major decisions at the leaders forum platform.

The Prime Minister said that from observation these nations want island nations' views as the region yet approach the islands individually preventing the opportunity for the Pacific to consult together.

"We have very small opportunities where we have the advantage and our advantage is when our views are combined together to represent the Pacific."

Fiame added that Samoa will not take sides, reminding that it has been in bilateral partnership with powerful nations for a long time and is not new.

It is not clear if she will discuss this issue with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong who is in Apia for talks.

Photo file file Caption: Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa