Samoan police commissioner wants to set up new complaints body

TV1Samoa quotes Auapa'au saying the complaints are currently dealt with by the internal Police Professional Standards Tribunal which has been criticised by members of the public as being biased.

He says there are always suspicions of police bias when investigating their own.

The 24-year veteran of the police force, Auapa'au was confirmed last week by Cabinet as the new head of the country's constabulary from seven applicants.

His appointment comes almost a year after the resignation of the last Commissioner, Fuiavailiili Egon Keil.

Photo file RNZ Pacific