Samoan police officer suspended over allegations

Corporal Tuitogamatoe Su'a alleged used the signature for police reports sought by those applying for the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.

The suspension, which happened nearly two weeks ago, has been confirmed by Acting Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo in response to questioning from Radio Polynesia.

It is also alleged that Ms Su'a forged the signature of her superiors to receive on-call salaries, allocated for officers that are called back into work.

Its unclear whether a criminal investigation is underway with Auapaau declining to comment.