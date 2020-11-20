Samoan schools to remain open

He confirmed this following the announcement of the first positive Covid-19 test result.

In a swift notice, Afamasaga addressed all heads pre-schools, primary, intermediate and colleges across Samoa, to maintain social distancing between students and maintain high levels of hygiene within schools.

Parents are also urged to be on the alert in every possible way, to protect students during these times of uncertainty as the school year ends.

“You will be informed if there are any changes to the end of year programs and school schedule for children”, reads the statement issued in the Samoan language.