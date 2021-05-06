Samoan students in Fiji say they’re safe

Savali newspaper reports Talai Onesemo and Luteru Junior Puletiuatioa Tupua are currently studying with Fulton Adventist University College in Nadi.

New cases of COVID-19 both border and local transmission have been reported in Fiji.

”God is still faithful to His promises,” reassures Luteru in an email to Savali. “He will never abandon us.”

For security purposes, the students reported that new regulations have been in place which include sealing off.

“For the rest of the lockdown, our campus will be closed to visitors. At the moment, every student is required to wear a mask. It's essential because it's the most successful personal preventive strategy we have and we can implement. “said Luteru.

“Despite the fact that we have no suspects, our school has implemented a safe strategy for everyone to follow. The administration has worked hard to ensure that everyone on campus is safe and that their daily needs are met. So I would simply say that we are a safe here in Fulton University.”

“We're a little worried about the COVID-19's second wave, and the fact that it's now in our area, in Lautoka and Nadi, makes it even scarier,” says Luteru.

“This pandemic has struck us like a thief in the night. No one could have predicted that this second wave would be much worse and more devastating than the previous one. It has triggered a slew of events that have made our time on campus more enjoyable. However, we are following the health orders from the government and we also have our own COVID-19 Safe Strategy that maintains our safety and wellbeing on Campus.”

“I do not know much about our Samoan brothers and sisters in the Eastern side USP, FNU and other institutions but here is an update from us here in the west at Fulton Adventist University,” added Luteru.

Talai said, despite difficulties, they are coping well at the environment they are residing at.

“It is difficult, but we can cope with it since our institution is able to provide safety measures in order for us to stay COVID-free. There are also some small activities done for the purposes of helping the students relieve the stress of studies and also the stress of being on lockdown.” said Talai.

“Things are worse than it was last year when COVID first hit Fiji. Despite all that is happening, our institution as one has not stopped our worship and prayers, as this is the one of the main coping mechanism that we have now, individually. So that’s how we’ve been able to cope with things here”

Talai and Luteru shared same challenges as the lockdown continues to prevent them from visiting home for the holidays as they used to.

“It truly has become a big challenge. Every end of each year, my brother and I always come home to spend time with family and friends. But we were not able to do so last year due to the closed borders. And it seems like it might be the same situation this year if things keep getting worse.”

“And we have not seen our family for almost a year and a half now. It’s harder knowing that we might not come home again the end of this year because of COVID and borders being closed. It is very discouraging for us not to see our families and not being sure when will we see them again.” Talai said Luteru is hoping to see his family in December as this would be his final academic year in Fulton

“I used to go home every semester break, but since the pandemic began, I haven't had the chance to do so. I miss my family, my siblings especially my parents. This is the first time I've experienced this kind of pandemic away from home. Before the lockdown, I saw Fijian students enjoying their weekends and holidays with their families, and all I wanted to do was visit my mother and father. Since this is my final year I am so looking to see them again on December.”

The students also send their messages to their families in Samoa as well as relatives around the world

“From my brother and me to our family, we just want to say that we are okay. COVID may be here, but our mighty God is also.

Therefore, don’t worry about us. Just please remember us and the whole Fiji in your prayers. We love and miss you guys so much! And can’t wait to see you if God is willing for it to happen,” said Talai.

Luteru thanked his parents for their sincere prayers and support and advise them to not worry as they are safe.

“WE ARE ALL SAFE” Let us continue to pray for God’s caring and loving arms to be upon all of us wherever we are currently staying. Aua le popole, o loo manuia I matou uma i le agalelei o le Atua. Alofa tele atu mo outou uma lava. Faafetai ma ia manuia.”

The students also acknowledged Savali media for reaching out to them at such time as it has been a while they have been away from home.

