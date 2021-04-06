Samoan Supreme Court judge raises firearms concerns

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported Justice Vui made the comment during the sentencing of Pitoitua Aloese on multiple narcotics and firearms charges.

He pleaded guilty to the charges that stemmed from an unexpected raid at Fa'atoia in December 2019 while four co-defendants pleaded not guilty.

Aloese later became a witness for the prosecution against his co-defendants who all denied the charges but have since been found guilty.

On the firearms, Justice Vui said the modified gun could cause as much damage as a .22 rifle because of its short barrel.

He sentenced Aloese to three years in jail.