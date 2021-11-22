Samoans urged to prioritise education for children

He made the comment at a candlelight service for National Compulsory Education Day.

In a video statement issued by the Ministry on Friday night, Seuula stressed the Ministry's focus on the importance of a child's rights to education and compulsory education, an important part of the Education Act of 2009.

He said, “It is a responsibility to ensure school age children attend school as it is their right, learning in the classroom is relevant and current.”

"We celebrate together on the eve of the [United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund] World Children's Day with the theme: 'A better future for every child'.”

Seuula praised students, who participated in the service by lighting candles, saying prayers of the faithful, and leading those assembled in song taking a stand on behalf of Samoa’s young children; to speak as one voice; as parents, guardians, village councils, diplomats, parliamentarians, teachers and the Education Ministry that education is a shared responsibility.