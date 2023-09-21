Samoans warned to take heed of lymphatic filariasis

In a joint statement with the World Health Organisation and Japan International Cooperation Agency, Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma said people can get infected without them knowing it.

The statement said Samoa has been conducting mass drug administration for several years to eliminate this disease, but the last blood surveys in 2017 and 2018 showed the infection was widespread.

The mass drug administration started September 16th and will end September 24.

American Samoa has been running a mass drug programme for several weeks, which ends on September 22.