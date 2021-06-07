Samoa's caretaker Government amends SOE orders

There will be chartered flights from Australia to take seasonal workers to work in Australia on 15 June as well as 9 July.

A repatriation flight facilitated by Air New Zealand flying directly from Los Angeles for New Zealand and then to Samoa on 26 July will bring in passengers who have been stuck in the United States and Europe, since December last year.

Other scheduled flights for the remaining quarter of the year from New Zealand, the 4th and 25th of August, 22nd of September, 20th of October, the 10th of November, and the 1st and 22nd of December.

Flights between Australia and Samoa, there will also be chartered fights between Australia and Samoa via the Samoa Airways.

These flights will travel via Apia-Nukualofa Brisbane Nukualofa route.

The flights will be facilitated under the Australian Pacific flights programme and are scheduled to commence on July 2021 or at a suitable time.

As for ferry services on Sundays, the Cabinet has also approved one trip for the transport and passengers on Sunday from Upolu to Savaii at 3pm and from Savaii to Upolu at 5pm.

