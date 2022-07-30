 

Samoa's ecotourism promoted in new e-book

BY: Loop Pacific
08:26, July 30, 2022
The Samoa Conservation Society is issuing an e-book promoting ecotourism activities.

Society members have been doing research on the country's terrain and sea and have included their findings in the e-book with Volume 1 focusing on hiking on Upolu and Volume 2 on Savai'i.

The book is co-authored by Ned Brown, James Atherton, Pepe Letoa and Charmina Saili.

Atherton, who is the SCS President, said e-copies of the book would be made available to schools in Samoa.

"We are still adding hikes to Volume 1 and doing the maps and photos and the book should be ready by the end of the year," he said.

   

Photo Samoa Conservation Society/Facebook Caption: The rocky headland of Cape Mulinuu on Savaii.  

