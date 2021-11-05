Samoa's gender-based violence still a concern at UN rights council

It was a recurring theme as the country fronted up for its Universal Periodic Review at the United Nations Human Rights council this week.

Diplomats from dozens of countries gave feedback on Samoa's human rights performance.

One of them was Aurora Díaz-Rato Revuelta of Timor-Leste, whose submission neatly summed up those of most other governments involved.

"Timor-Leste seizes this opportunity to recommend Samoa first to develop comprehensive legislation and strengthen community-based programmes aimed to preventing and tackling domestic violence, child abuse, sexual exploitation and neglect, and to address gender-based violence."

According to the Human Rights Measurement Initiative, Samoa is one of the best performers in the world on human rights generally, with good scores in the basics of life - incluing access to food, housing, and education - as well as democratic freedoms.

But the Initiative's Thalia Kehoe Rowden said Samoa had some weak points in its human rights performance.

"The Human Rights Measurement Intiative's most recent data for Samoa confirms also that there is a significant problem with violence towards several different vulnerable groups in Samoa, particularly people of sexual and gender minorities, people with disabilities, women and girls, and children."

In response to the UPR discussion, the Chief Executive Officer of Samoa's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peseta Noumea Simi, said her government was strengthening the human rights framework in the country, as well as increased awareness campaigns and related training.

"Domestic violence and gender-based violence remain priority issues for government, and we remain committed to addressing, and a whole-of-society approach is being used" she told the delegates.

"Our recently launched inclusive governance, family safety and gender equality policies ensure inclusion of, and non-discrimination against people of diverse gender identity, and this includes the groups that are unique to our situation: Fa'afafine and Fa'atama."

Another recurring recommendation for Samoa at its review was to actively address child labour practices, which remained a grave concern.

Peseta told the council the child labour taskforce had a proactive upcoming schedule, including surveys to update data, and the establishment of a national forum to strategise approaches to address child street vendors.