Samoa's Health Ministry reports more Covid cases

The Ministry's latest reporting period data shows that 50 new community cases were reported from June 27 to 29.

The total number of community and border cases now stands at 14,964.

There were no Covid-related deaths during the period in review and the total number of deaths since 17 March 2022 remains at 29.

So far 158,240 rapid antigen tests have been given since the first community case was confirmed.

The Ministry continues to promote vaccination as the best defense against the severe effects of the virus.

The Northern Marianas has recorded its 35th Covid-19-related death.

Health officials have also reported 189 new community cases.

The CNMI recently moved into Covid-19 community level medium due to an increase in the number of community cases.