Samoa's Health Ministry says 104,827 people are fully vaccinated

The Samoa Observer reports that only 86 percent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated which is short of the targeted 90 percent.

The data released by the Ministry of Health indicates that 12,000 people have yet to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile the vaccination campaign with the Pfizer vaccine targeting children 12-17 years old continues, with 6,817 of the eligible population which includes pregnant and breastfeeding mothers still to be fully vaccinated.

The Ministry said only 24,794 have received the first Pfizer shots and 17,887 of that number have had their second dose and are now fully vaccinated.