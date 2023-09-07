Samoa's Minister of Education wants Gagana Samoa to be used more

Seuula Ioane Tua'au said the Samoan language needs to be used in written and oral exams in all schools.

Seuula is asking schools to move away from speaking English as much as possible.

At the opening of Samoan language celebrations, the minister recommended the establishment of a Samoan language commission to strengthen the national language policy.

The Samoa Observer reports Minister Tua'au saying this would place an emphasis on the use of Gagana Samoa in official documentation in the Government.