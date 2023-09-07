 

Samoa's Minister of Education wants Gagana Samoa to be used more

BY: Loop Pacific
08:36, September 7, 2023
27 reads

Samoa's Minister of Education wants Gagana Samoa to be used more in schools, organisations and Government ministries in an effort to preserve it.

Seuula Ioane Tua'au said the Samoan language needs to be used in written and oral exams in all schools.

Seuula is asking schools to move away from speaking English as much as possible.

At the opening of Samoan language celebrations, the minister recommended the establishment of a Samoan language commission to strengthen the national language policy.

The Samoa Observer reports Minister Tua'au saying this would place an emphasis on the use of Gagana Samoa in official documentation in the Government.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Gagana Samoa
Ministry of Education
  • 27 reads