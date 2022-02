Newsline Samoa reports the former Prime Minister was admitted for observation on Tuesday evening.

He had been up and about and attended church on Sunday and later hosted his regular Sunday programme on TV1 .

Tuilaepa was admitted a month ago with what he later said was a "rogue germ" that made him feverish and tired.

The government has been preparing to send the 76-year-old to New Zealand for a full medical check up and its reported he is due to fly out this weekend.