Samoa's opposition leader released from hospital

The veteran politician had complained of a fever as well as general tiredness following his weekly press conference last Thursday and doctors decided to admit him.

An official statement from the Human Rights Protection Party said Tuilaepa was recovering well from the flu and that he required plenty of bed rest.

Meanwhile Parliament resumes sitting this morning and Tuilaepa is not expected to be in attendance according to party sources.

A member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance, he told media last Thursday that their report to Parliament was finished and would be tabled for the second reading of 2021/2022 Supplementary Budget.