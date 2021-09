The impasse was an unprecedented test of Samoa's constitution, involving a number of court cases, and delayed Fiame Naomi Mata'afa taking office by several months.

"Many labelled the events that unfolded following our 2021 election a constitutional crisis," she said in her UN speech.

"While these were difficult times for Samoa, it was also a key part of our journey moving forward as a mature democracy."

Fiame said Samoa remains peaceful, and Covid 19-free.