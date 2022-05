Fiame told the Samoa Observer the reason why the plane was returned is that it was difficult to sustain its expenditure and the government had to look at other priorities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fiame said there are options available for Samoa through other international airlines when Samoa's borders open in August.

Currently, Qantas, Fiji Airways, and Air New Zealand travel to Samoa.

Virgin Australia has recently sought a licence to fly into the country from Australia.