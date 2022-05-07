Samoa's Speaker defers decision

Tuala alleges the MPs acted contrary to the terms of the Parliamentary Oath of Allegiance, contrary to the terms of the Code of Parliamentary Ethics and breached Parliamentary Standing Orders.

Papalii told Parliament his ruling on the complaint will be made once he looks into all aspects of the complaint.

The complaint follows the guilty verdict by the Supreme Court on charges of contempt of court against Opposition Leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and HRPP Secretary Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi earlier this year.

Papalii did not set a date for his decision but the two accused members have lodged legal replies with the Speaker.