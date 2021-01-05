Samoa's Taula Beverages in joint venture to set up brewery in Fiji

The Chairman of Hari Punja & Sons Pte Limited, Hari Punja said the brewery would employ a highly qualified team with European training as well as the latest in German technology to produce top quality products in accordance with the industry’s strict manufacturing standards.

Fiji Village reports the brand-new facility will be established on a 6-acre property in Suva housing the brewery with a state-of-the-art logistical facilities and an office building.

Hari Punja & Sons Pte Ltd is a 100% Fijian owned entity and parent company of many successful businesses in Fiji including Flour Mills of Fiji and Bluegas.

Taula Beverages Co Ltd of Samoa manufactures the “Taula” brand of beers.

Photo file