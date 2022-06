TV1Samoa reports that Fa'amatuainu was advised of the decision in a letter from the deputy chairman of the authority's board, Tuiataga Nathan Bucknall.

The letter advises that the Minister of Tourism, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, told the board of the Cabinet decision.

Fa'amatuainu has been on leave since February while an investigation into allegations of misconduct against him was carried out.

He had reapplied for his job in February after his contract ended.