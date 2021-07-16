Samoa's Tuilaepa lays police complaint about Fiame

Newsline Samoa reports Tuilaepa has filed an official police complaint after Fiame claimed in a press conference that Tuilaepa attempted to influence judges of the court.

Fiame said Tuilaepa has personally visited the court complex at Mulinu'u attempting to speak to three sitting Supreme Court Judges before key cases in May were decided.

She also accused Tuilaepa of sending his former MPs to attempt to visit judges in their private homes to speak with them prior to court hearings.

Fiame said "we have not sought to undermine the Court in such an inappropriate matter. This type of behaviour is outrageous and strikes at the heart of what is good, what is right and the conventions which are at the heart of our democracy."

Tuilaepa rejected the remarks as "untrue in every respect."

He told police "I deny every aspect of Fiame's statement and release as irresponsible and even negligent to the highest degree."

He said the intention was clear, to defame him and to question the integrity of his position as caretaker prime minister.