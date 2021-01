Close to 780 Samoan workers in total will head across over January and February to take part in the 2021 horticulture and viticulture season.

The Samoan cohort is part of a group of 2,000 Pacific RSE workers expected to arrive in New Zealand over the coming months.

The RSE Scheme enables the flow of much needed income and skills between New Zealand and their Pacific neighbours.

Photo New Zealand High Commission Caption: Seasonal workers at the airport in Samoa