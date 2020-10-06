Seedstars World is virtually back in Samoa

With the support of the Australian Government and the GSMA, Seedstars will be holding a preparatory bootcamp for all the selected start-ups, before the public pitching event that will be broadcasted on 27 November.

The companies invited to the training session and to pitch at the Seedstars Apia event must have raised less than USD 1M in funding and built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction.

The Seedstars team is searching for one additional criterion – the potential for regional and global scalability.

Head of Mobile Development, Max Cuvelier said the Pacific Islands continue to forge path towards digital and financial inclusion.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring these bootcamps and pitching competitions back to Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing the power of innovation on display in the region again!” he said.

Besides representing Samoa at the Seedstars Regional Competition, Seedstars will also award two full months access to the Investment Readiness Program to the winning start-up invited to pitch locally.

It is a non-time bound and data-driven acceleration program focused on boosting tech start-ups looking to get ready for fundraising.

Seedstars connects entrepreneurs to global experts and mentors, emerging market-specific training materials based on best practices, and access to the Seedstars Global investor network.