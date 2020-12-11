Senior lawyer accepts Samoa Law Society’s decision

Maiava Visekota’s practicing certificate was placed on interim suspension in April last year.

The Principal of Maiava Law Firm said her practicing certificate is to be restored in March 2021, almost two years to the day of suspension, following the completion of a course on Trust Accounts to be conducted by the Samoa Law Society.

“I have to attend a course by SLS on Trust Accounts.”

“I accept the decision of the Law Society Disciplinary Tribunal and intend to comply with any conditions prescribed.”

Samoa Law Society President Leiataualesa Komisi Koria said the society will be issuing a statement soon.

Maiava Visekota has served Samoa in various other sectors since moving back from New Zealand in the 1990s including the Young Women’s Christian Association, where she continues to serve as President. Maiava was also a founding member and President of the Accredited Mediators Association of Samoa.

She has authored position papers on Violence against Women and her work within villages and communities to empower women and girls continues today.