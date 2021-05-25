SG Puna says Forum stands ready to help Samoa

“The Forum family is following closely the developments on the ground in Samoa and encourages all parties to pursue peaceful means to resolve their difficulties. The Forum also stands ready to offer support and help if requested,” Puna said in a statement.

“I ask each of us across our Member nations to keep the people of Samoa in our thoughts and prayers at this time, knowing that Samoa’s sovereign process and the world-renowned Fa’a Samoa will prevail at this critical moment in their history.

Samoa's caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi insists his Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) remains the government.

He has deemed illegal the swearing in of FAST Party leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa as Prime Minister in a ceremony yesterday.

Photo file