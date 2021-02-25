STA leads renovation works at local tourism sites

The initiative has been made possible with kind assistance from the Government of New Zealand through the Samoa Tourism Growth Partnership, which is a five-year investment that includes broader support of product development, tourism training and destination marketing.

Samoa Tourism CEO, Faamatuainu Lenatai’i Suifua said they have listed all projects that needs to be renovated.

“These are some of many valuable tourism projects we continue to implement for our members, which in turn increase economic value for our country.”

“As there is sufficient time with the current closure of borders, we continue to work closely with our Industry in preparing our destination for when borders open up.”

The initial assistance for the first phase of renovation works that have been completed is SAT$913,000, for some of the popular hotspots including the Afu Aau Waterfall at Palauli, Saleaula Lava Fields, Laauoleola Cave at Aopo, Fuipisia Falls and Sopoaga Falls at Lotofaga.

Assistance for the second phase currently being carried out is SAT1.3 million. This covers work at Papaseea Sliding Rocks at Seesee, Asaga Mangroves, Savaia Giant Clams, Papapapaitai Waterfall Outlook, Le Mafa Pass, Palolo Deep Marine Reserve at Matautu and Swimming with the Turtles at Satoalepai.

Savaii Samoa Tourism Association President, Vaaelua Faapoipoi Gidlow said members of the local Industry have acknowledged the improved standards from the completed and projected works.

“We are appreciative of the great Government assistance through the upgraded works to the sites not only in Upolu but in our humble shores in Savaii.”

“The standards have obviously been lifted since these works, which would not have been afforded by our site owners and communities.”

“I hope the sites can maintain and upkeep the improved products with impeccable services as there are still locals who are visiting especially during the long weekends, as we await the reopening of borders.” Vaaelua added.

The Authority is also looking at ways to develop other sites as current works are scheduled to be completed at the end of July.

All works are being locally procured and implemented by local contractors.