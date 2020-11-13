Stranded Samoan sailors head home

The sailors have contracts with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) or have requested to return home.

Four repatriation flights have been scheduled to bring home Samoans stranded overseas including the sailors.

A second charter flight has been scheduled to fly from Los Angeles to Apia on 27 November.

By the end of the month, over 170 sailors will be brought back home according to the Chief Executive Officer of Samoa Shipping Services, Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Va’ai in a report in Savali Newspaper.

Two repatriation flights are tentatively scheduled for December, preferably before Christmas time.

The process in getting the sailors home had to be in line with all available flights, so finding the window opportunity was difficult but not impossible.

There are 323 Samoan sailors working overseas.

Of this total, 259 are working on cruise ships and 64 on container vessels.

“The normal process requires crew change to replace the returned sailors on top of the recently requested 80 additional employment on MSC cruise vessels, and SSS continues to work with MSC and local authorities to ensure execution despite sustained challenges of Covid-19.”

Samoa Shipping also dismissed claims it was not doing anything to bring the sailors home.

“The photograph of an email conversation between Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) crew manager for cargo vessels only, Rocco Maresca, in Naples and the Samoa Shipping Services (SSS) was deliberately leaked to sabotage the continuing negotiations between SSS and MSC which has resulted in the repatriation of Samoa sailors working for the Shipping Company. In addition, to set the record straight, MSC is still hiring Samoan sailors on the contrary of rumors on the coconut wires.

The leaked email which is circulating right now, is just part of a series of conversations on negotiations between the SSS and the MSC Management in ironing out and finding the best options not only for MSC but also for the Samoa Government for the safe return of Samoan sailors. These negotiations can be quite tense at times and understandably so considering the abnormal and very stressful circumstances we are forced to operate under due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” a statement said.

