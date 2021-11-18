 

Supreme Court Justice in Samoa expresses concern at state of juvenile facility

BY: Loop Pacific
09:17, November 18, 2021
Samoa Supreme Court Justice, Vui Clarence Nelson, has expressed concern at the state of the facility housing teenage offenders.

After a judicial party visited Tanumalala Prison Justice Nelson said they made suggestions to the Ministry of Police and Prisons of the need for a less restrictive facility for the teenagers.

On a previous visit Justice Nelson said the inmates looked like "caged animals," who were forced to sleep on the floor.

He said conditions have improved but they made suggestions for educational programs and a more suitable building.

Deputy Commissioner, Leiataua Samuel Afamasaga said the teenagers don't interact with adult prisoners.

At the moment there are three juveniles at Tanumalala.

The deputy commissioner also said they are considering building a new facility within Tanumalala prison.

 

