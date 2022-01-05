Suspended Samoa police prosecutor reinstated

He was due back at work on Tuesday.

This was confirmed in a memo issued by the Ministry of Police and Prisons and obtained by Radio Polynesia.

The internal memo issued on 31 December, 2021 showed acting Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti approved the resumption of duties for Sergeant Khamtahn Stanley, effective on 4 January, 2022.

Sergeant Stanley and High Chief of Vaiusu Ulugia Lomalasi Laufili https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/417055/suspended-police... were charged with manslaughter] in relation to the death of a 20 year-old man in 2019.

The charge was reduced to actual bodily harm, which both defendants pleaded guilty too.

Last month Stanley was discharged without conviction.