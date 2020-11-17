Talofa Airways awaiting American Samoa approval

The airline is asking the Department of Transportation to renew its federal exemption to operate flights in the territory for an additional 180-days.

Talofa Airways last got an exemption in October, but for just 30 days.

Talofa said while it had planned to initiate service at the end of October, it had not yet been able to base aircraft and crew in Pago Pago due to the American Samoa Government's restrictions related to the Covid-19 emergency.

At the moment the only domestic air service in American Samoa is provided by Samoa Airways.