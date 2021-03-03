Tanuvasa appointed new Samoa Fire and Emergency Authority Chief

Tanuvasa is also a veteran police naval commanding officer formerly with the Nafanua Patrol Boat.

He has been a public servant for 22 years including 16 years with the Police Force.

For 12 years he was deployed on the Nafanua Patrol Boat.

Tanuvasa left the force after serving five years as Commanding Officer Nafanua to continue his public service career as Assistant Chief Executive Officer in charge of Special and Emergency Operations for the last six years.

A product of the public school system from Malifa Infant and Primary Schools to Leififi Intermediate, Avele College and the National University of Samoa, Tanuvasa also completed specialized studies with Australia’s Maritime College and the U.S. Naval College based in Rhode Island.

Photo Government Media