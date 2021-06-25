 

Taro likely to return to Australian market

BY: Loop Pacific
10:54, June 25, 2021
Samoa is looking to restart exporting fresh taro to Australia.

Samoa media reports the initiative was confirmed by Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Chief Executive Officer, Tilafono David Hunter.

It's the culmination of negotiations with the Australian Department of Agriculture which should see fresh taro exports back on after the 2011 taro leaf blight ban.

Currently only frozen taro are allowed in to Australia.

In March the Samoan industry satisfied Australia's biosecurity requirements.

Samoa sends both frozen and fresh taro to New Zealand, American Samoa, and the United States including Hawaii.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa
Taro
