Taro likely to return to Australian market

Samoa media reports the initiative was confirmed by Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Chief Executive Officer, Tilafono David Hunter.

It's the culmination of negotiations with the Australian Department of Agriculture which should see fresh taro exports back on after the 2011 taro leaf blight ban.

Currently only frozen taro are allowed in to Australia.

In March the Samoan industry satisfied Australia's biosecurity requirements.

Samoa sends both frozen and fresh taro to New Zealand, American Samoa, and the United States including Hawaii.