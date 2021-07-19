Tom Udall is US new ambassador to Samoa

The White House announced on Saturday that his nomination has to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can take up his appointment based in Wellington.

The incoming ambassador served in the U.S. Senate from 2009 to 2021.

He also represented New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 to 2009, according to information published by The Church of Jesus Christ that keeps track of Latter-day Saints who serve in the U.S. Congress.

Udall has a B.A. degree from Prescott College, a Bachelor of Law from Cambridge University, and a J.D. from the University of New Mexico.

Udall succeeds Scott Brown who served in the diplomatic post during former U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s administration.

The post has been vacant since December 2020.