Trans-Samoa flights back on

Thursday's flight out of Pago Pago operated as scheduled with the returning flight from Apia bringing local residents as well as workers that StarKist Samoa hired from Samoa under the territory's guest worker permit law.

However, Friday's flight will not operate due to the nationwide lockdown in Samoa for that country's two-day mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Health director Motusa Tuileama Nua says all incoming passengers from Samoa will undergo the required quarantine at a designated government facility.

Inter-Samoa flights were suspended late last week after a passenger on the Sept. 13th flight from Honolulu was tested positive of COVID-19.