Tsunami watch for Samoa after major earthquake in Kermedec Islands

An earthquake with magnitude 8.0 with a depth of 10 kilometres occurred in the Kermadec Islands region, about 1,808 kilometres south south west of Apia this morning.

The Met Service said it will remain at the 'Watch' stage of the tsunami until it can confirm wave heights and then issue appropriate action as soon as possible.

The tsunami watch is in effect for all low-lying coastal areas.

People living on low-lying coastal areas have been advised to stay away from beach areas.

The public is also urged to avoid visiting coastal areas until a cancellation has been issued.

An update on the tsunami watch will be provided as details are made available.

Photo USGS