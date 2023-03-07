Tuala Tamaalelagi Siaki re-appointed Gambling Control Authority CEO

The Cabinet endorsement was confirmed in a statement issued by the Office of the Press Secretariat.

Tuala will be returning to the post where he has served as CEO for nine years.

He will be responsible for the overall management, authority’s finances, human resources and other related administrative functions and processes.

His term of appointment is for three years.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that Tuala was selected as the most suitable applicant to take over the position of C.E.O. due to his high level of understanding and commitment to continue to improve on all level of operations of the Gambling Control Authority in order to lift the Public Beneficial Body’s overall performance for improved delivery of services going forward.

Tuala holds a Master in Business Administration, Graduation Diploma in Legal Practice, Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science.

Photo credit supplied Caption: Tuala Tamaalelagi Siaki