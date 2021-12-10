Tuilaepa concerned about plane lease cancellation

He said he is concerned about how easy it was for the FAST government to cancel the lease and incur 180 million tālā in penalty costs.

Tuilaepa blames FAST's reliance on the advice of former Attorney-General Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu.

The senior lawyer said in a report that the leasing of the plane breached company rules because it was insolvent.

In announcing the cancellation of the lease last week, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said the company was bankrupt and the best thing to do was to cancel the lease and look at a full audit of it's operations.

Tuilaepa said he wants to know where the government is going to find the money to pay off the cancelled aircraft lease.

He added that if FAST has failed to deliver on their $1million tālā per constituency promise then he does not know where they will find the $180m tālā needed.