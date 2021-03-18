Two candidates withdraw nominations for Samoa General Election

Seulu Esau Westerlund has his withdrawn his nomination as a candidate for the parliamentary seat for Aiga i le Tai.

Five candidates remain to contest the election.

Tupuola Mano Tevaseu Sola Siaosi has also withdrawn his candidacy to contest Siumu constituency.

The OEC published the withdrawals of nomination Wednesday.

Last week, former Chief Justice Patu Falefatu Sapolu withdrew his nomination for the Vaimauga 2 constituency.

Over 200 candidates have nominated to contest the election.

The candidates have until Friday, 26 March to withdraw their nomination.

The General Election will be held on Friday, 9 April.