Two JICA volunteers return to Samoa

Nao Hara is placed with Fagalii Primary School as a volunteer for primary school education whilst Dr. Ryohei Sato will resume his work in veterinary medicine with the Animal Production & Health Division of Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa Keisuke Senta welcomed the volunteers and said, “ Samoan people have been waiting the arrival of JICA volunteers.”

“You two look very energetic and ready to resume your responsibilities in Samoa. I hope you renew friendships with your colleagues, friends and students. I also look forward to seeing many more volunteers to come”.

Samoa became the first country in the Oceania region to host the JICA volunteer programme in 1972.

Over the past five decades, the number of Japanese volunteers has reached almost 700.

JICA reiterates its objectives to strengthen the partnership and looks forward to continuing enhancing mutual relations to convey further benefits to the people of both countries.