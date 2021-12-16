 

Two Samoa by-election winners face legal challenges

12:33, December 16, 2021
Two recently sworn in by-election winners for the Samoan parliament are facing legal challenges.

First time MP for Falealili II electoral constituency, Fuimaono Maiava Tito of the ruling FAST party has been sued by Leleimalefaga Ne'emia Fonotia, the Human Rights Protection Party candidate who was second in the final vote count.

In the Sagaga 2 seat, by-election night winner Maulolo Tavita Amosa of HRPP faces a challenge by FAST candidate Fata Ryan Schuster, who was third in the polls.

All parties were to appear today to set dates for hearings on charges on treating and bribery according to RNZ Pacific.

No petitions were filed in the other four electorates involved in the by-elections.

 

