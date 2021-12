Mutimuti Teleiai Samuelu and Teleiai Emosi, who are from from Samatau on Savaii, were in court last week when their lawyer entered a guilty plea.

Justice Vui Clarence Nelson has given the two until midday to pay their fines or else they will be imprisoned for three months.

Justice Nelson said forgery is a serious crime and the reason they are not jail is because their offence occurred at the last phase of the registration.