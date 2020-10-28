UK partners with UNDP to make Samoa’s glass waste recovery project a reality

Their assistance is worth £37,000 and forms part of the Samoa Multi-Country Office’s project under UNDP’s COVID-19 Rapid Financing Facility, targeting the glass waste stream in particular.

The need for investment in glass waste management was highlighted following Samoa’s COVID-19 Socio-Economic Impact Assessment, which recommended the creation of public-private partnerships to accelerate value chain development in the waste management sector through job creation.

The project, titled Glass Recovery to Accelerate Circular Solutions in Samoa (GRACSS), will be implemented by the Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association (SRWMA).

British High Commissioner to Samoa, David Ward, and UNDP’s Resident Representative, Jorn Sorensen signed the agreement on Monday.

Mr Ward said, ”I am delighted that the United Kingdom and UNDP are able to work together on this project which will help ensure that Samoa can build back better from the COVID crisis, both by creating ongoing employment to mitigate the economic impact of COVID on Samoa, and by ensuring that the recovery will be more environmentally sustainable than ever before, keeping Samoa an attractive place for all its residents and visitors.”

“This is a vital project for job creation and waste management in Samoa as it seeks to pair climate action with COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and resilience-building through youth employment. This will also help foster a circular green economy in the recovery of low-value waste streams, including glass, which are currently imported in its various forms, but landfilled in Samoa in view of low exportable value and volume,” said Mr Sorensen.

Glass represents the second largest waste stream (by mass) in Samoa, accounting for 23% of total waste composition, yet shows unique versatility because it is 100 percent recyclable. Exhibiting properties similar to that of natural aggregate, the angular nature of crushed glass increases the stability, durability and performance of the new product being manufactured.

The project will be implemented over 12 months, testing the feasibility of crushed glass into three selected products, including concrete blocks, headstones and asphalt, for their commercialization.

Photo supplied Caption: (l-r) British High Commissioner to Samoa, David Ward and UNDP Resident Representative, Jorn Sorensen signing off on the agreement to co-finance the new glass waste recovery project.