UK supports Samoan businesses in trade mission to France

The International Trade Centre and the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships Programme were sponsoring four Samoan companies.
The products include beauty products, juice, fragrances and oils.
On the sidelines of the final Rugby World Cup group match between Samoa and England, the Trade Partnerships Programme was to host a series of business-to-business meetings, inviting the four Samoan businesses to showcase their products to UK buyers from various distribution and retail companies.
Source:
RNZ Pacific