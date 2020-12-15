Unopposed, Samoa PM secures seat in next parliament

The Samoa Observer newspaper reports Tuila'epa was declared elected unopposed, for the electoral constituency of Lepa, after his remaining opponent for the 2021 election, Faletagoai Tausaga, withdrew his candidacy.

This makes him the third incumbent MP to have secured a seat after former Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, and Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi.

Mr Tausaga had earlier challenged rival candidate, Tu'ula Kiliri Tuitui, who has been trying to run in Lepa for two elections.

He claimed that Tu'ula was ineligible because he had been banished from the village and had not rendered his monotaga or village service, a claim which was accepted by the court.